Edward Nelson has been unopposed in the last three mayoral races in Milton, but if he wants to maintain a post he has held since 1995, the longtime Milton mayor will have to win twice this year.
Nelson will meet fellow Democrat Tom Aber in the May 18 primary. Aber is a long-time Milton resident who ran previously for Northumberland County Commissioner.
The winner of the May 18 race will meet Republican Joe Moralez in the fall. Moralez, a member of Milton’s Borough council, is running unopposed on the Republican ticket.
Nelson said he is glad to see others running for office in the borough, including Aber, who is a regular attendee at council meetings.
“It’s a great thing to have other people running,” Nelson said. “It’s nice to see the interest. It’s nice to have other people want to get involved and help Milton.”
“I go to the council meetings as often as I can,” Aber said. “I don’t know everything, but if you don’t go, you’re not going to learn anything. It’s a way to stay informed and I think I can help the borough.”
The mayor’s primary responsibility in Milton is oversight of the police department and that is something Nelson, a long-time law enforcement officer, said he is proud of, especially after the last year where Milton was one of the epicenters of the Valley’s If Not Us? Then Who? movement after the death of George Floyd.
“Our police department is well-respected,” he said. “We’ve done a good job staying visible in the community; people know who our officers are.”
Aber, a Milton High School graduate who worked as the school district’s building supervisor before retiring, said he would like to have a better relationship with members of the community as mayor, particularly with the downtown business owners.
“I think a mayor should get to know all the business owners, to stay in touch,” he said. “I know you’re only supposed to be charge of the police department, but the mayor can be a great help in assisting other parts of the town.”