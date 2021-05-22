Dean Davis has served two decades as a Monroe Township supervisor but this week lost his bid for a fifth term to Ryan Mack.
“I’m not bitter. I know Ryan,” Davis said of losing the Republican nomination by a 383 to 239 vote that favored Mack in Tuesday’s primary.
Mack, a Merck Pharmaceutical engineer, said he ran for office after years of being asked by others not because he saw a need for a change on the board.
“I was always too busy, but then I realized I’ll always be too busy,” said the president of Leadership Susquehanna Valley (LSV). “I’m always preaching to our board, class and alumni about giving back to the community. Here I am being asked to step up, so I decided it’s time.”
Davis, who retired from the state police in 1996 after 28 years, first ran for a two-year term on the township board. That was followed by three consecutive six-year terms.
“The only thing I was looking forward to was seeing the bypass come through,” said Davis of wanting to be part of the three-member township board when the $385 million Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project is completed in 2027.
He said Mack will get an education in municipal government when he joins supervisors Steve Paige and David Heimbach in January 2022.
“It’s going to be a learning process,” Davis said.
Mack said he’d like to help in making improvements in the township that positively impact impact families and is ready to meet challenges that arise.
For Davis, the development of the township budget that includes $1.78 million in a fund balance to cover unexpected expenses has been an achievement he touts
“When I came on the board the budget had hardly anything in it,” he said.