SUNBURY — Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz will not appear on the May primary ballot after county officials said his petitions were filed after the deadline on Tuesday afternoon.
“The petitions were accepted as a courtesy pending review and a check with state code/statute," Lindsay Phillips, Chief Registrar Northumberland County, said in a press release this morning.
"After review and consultation with the Department of State, it was determined the filing deadline was 5 p.m. for state offices and the county deadline was 4:30 p.m. on March 7," the release noted. "The petitions for District Attorney Tony Matulewicz will not be accepted because they were handed in after that time.”
Sunbury attorney Mike O'Donnell is the only person, Republican or Democrat, whose name will appear on the ballot.
