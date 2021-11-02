LEWISBURG — Union County voters favored Republican Diane O. Miller in today's election for the office of Union County Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts, according to unofficial results.
Miller, 56, a Republican, received 6,259 votes to 2,701 cast for Democrat challenger Nick Fuller, 33. Miller earned a full four-year term of office.
Sheriff Ernie Ritter with 7,592 votes and Coroner Dominick Adamo with 7,650 votes each won re-election to their posts in uncontested races.
Official results will be finalized Friday, according to Greg Katherman, the county’s director of elections and voter registration.
The single elected position of Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts serves three functions. As prothonotary, the office-holder oversees record-keeping for all civil procedures with the Union County Court of Common Pleas. The same function for criminal matters falls under the role of the clerk of courts. The office also handles Orphans’ Court matters such as estate disputes and guardianships.
Miller worked in the office since 2014. She began as a deputy, was promoted to chief deputy and in 2019 was appointed by the county commissioners to be the acting prothonotary and clerk of courts following the retirement of Linda Richards. Later that year, Miller won a special election to finish out the final two years of Richards’ term.
Union County has 25,906 registered voters across 26 precincts. Of that, 53% are Republicans compared to 30% Democrat.