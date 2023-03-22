SUNBURY — Four Democratic candidates are in the running to have their name on the May ballot for the open 108th District seat, according to Northumberland County Democratic Chairperson Leocadia Paliulis.
Two Montour County candidates — County Commissioner Trevor Finn and Montour County Democratic Chairperson Amber Neidig — along with Two Northumberland County candidates — Jason Radel and John Cooper — are currently engaged in an online election where votes are being collected from Democratic conferees, Paliulis said.
The deadline for the final votes is Thursday at 11:59 p.m., Paliulis said Wednesday.
The seat became vacant after former State Sen. John Gordner retired and former state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver won a special election in January, leaving the 108th open.
Paliulis said the timeline was short so it was decided to run the nominating process as an online convention.
Paliulis said she will announce the convention winner Friday, while the Republicans will hold their conferee voting in person on Thursday in Sunbury.
"I am really excited about outstanding Democratic candidates," Paliulis said. "This will be an interesting election and we have an amazing group of Democratic candidates."
According to Northumberland County Chairwoman Deb Betz the Republican meeting to decide who will represent the Republican Party will be held on Thursday inside the former Grace Lutheran Church on Linden Street.
The field of Republican candidates are: Joe Moralez, Tom Webb, Mike Stender, Andrew Ramos, and Gary Truckenmiller — all from Northumberland County — and Montour County’s Steve Brosious, Michael Jardim, David Ackley and Edward Rothermel.
The winners of this week's conferee process will compete in a special election, which will be paired with the primary on May 16.