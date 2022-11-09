HARRISBURG — Less than 7% of votes cast in person on Election Day and about 15% of mail-in ballots submitted up until the close of polls remain to be counted in Pennsylvania, according to the Department of State.
Democrats Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman each declared victory as multiple news outlets including The Associated Press, CNN and Fox News called the races in their favor based on available vote totals and remaining precincts.
Neither of their respective opponents, Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz, conceded as of early Wednesday. PennLive reported that Mastriano encouraged his supporters to have faith as the count was tallied but that he would “respect” the ultimate results.
Returns of votes cast Tuesday at a combined 591 precincts across 8 counties remain unreported, or 6.4% of the commonwealth’s 9,146 precincts, according to a supplemental report on ballot counting last updated at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday.
The precincts are located in Allegheny, Blair, Clearfield, Delaware, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland and Philadelphia counties.
None of Luzerne County’s 186 precincts had reported yet, according to the supplemental report. A county judge extended the voting deadline by two hours under emergency the county ran short of paper ballots.
In Delaware County, 302 of 429 precincts had not yet reported. The remaining counties all had about 6% or fewer precincts left to report.
As for mail-in and absentee ballots, the remaining returns are spread across 65 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties to varying degrees.
The percentage of uncounted vote-by-mail ballots was in the single digits for 49 counties with many falling under 3%. There are 14 counties with double-digit percentages of such outstanding ballots with all but one county falling below — some well below — 50%.
Four counties — Beaver, Clearfield, Greene and Montour — had yet to report any votes by mail.
Greene and Luzerne counties are noted as having completed respective counts of mail-in and absentee ballots.
Pennsylvania’s top election official, Leigh Chapman, acting secretary, Department of State, had often cautioned including on election night that a completed unofficial count wouldn’t be accomplished for several days. The state’s laws and administration of mail-in voting is the primary delay.
The deadline for counties to complete the unofficial count is Nov. 15, a week out from the general election. Counties must formally certify vote totals by Nov. 28.