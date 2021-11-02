MILTON — Political newcomer Joshua Hunt won the only contested seat on the Milton Area School Board, according to unofficial election results from Tuesday.
In the race for the Region 3 seat, Hunt on the Republican ballot had 312 votes in Northumberland County and 653 votes in Union County. Incumbent Kevin Fry, who was on the Democratic ballot, had 180 votes in Northumberland County and 299 votes in Union County.
Incumbent Director Brett Hosterman, who cross-filed on both the Democratic and Republican ballot, is the apparent winner of the Region 2 seat with 466 votes.
However, there are 453 write-in votes that need to be tallied. Jessica Brouse, who was not on the ballot, was running a write-in campaign for the Region II seat. She and her supporters were handing out write-in campaign materials at the polls.
Nathan Savidge, the chief registrar of the Northumberland County Board of Elections, said they would begin to count write-in votes Wednesday.
Incumbent Alvin A. Weaver Jr. and newcomer Stephanie Strawser, who only filed as a Republican, were both selected for the two seats in Region 1. Weaver had 459 votes and Strawser had 509 votes.