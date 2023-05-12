MOUNT CARMEL — Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he is launching a late write-in campaign to try to get his name on the November ballot.
The two-term prosecutor missed the filing deadline to have his name appear on next week's primary ballot. Matulewicz arrived at the office just prior to 5 p.m. and handed in his petitions, but county officials said the deadline was 4:30 p.m.
Matulewicz, a Republican, challenged the county's decision to leave him off the ballot. He later filed an injunction asking a judge to allow his name to be placed back on the ballot. After a hearing was held, Columbia County Senior Judge Thomas James ruled the office was closed at 4:30 p.m. despite the office accepting Matulewicz's petitions.
The only name to appear on the Northumberland County ballot for DA is Republican attorney Mike O'Donnell. O'Donnell currently serves in the county as a special conflicts counsel.
Matulewicz has now launched a write-in campaign and is asking the public to write his name in as either a Republican or Democrat. He said his office is not political and he represents victims of crime no matter what party affiliation.
Matulewicz said his office has prosecuted more than 14,000 cases, including getting convictions on the high-profile cases of Jahrid Burgess and Samantha Delcamp, who were both accused of murdering 3-year-old Arabella Parker.
Matulewicz said he is now asking the voters to write his name in, so he can get on the ballot in November.
"Northumberland County deserves a full-time district attorney, however, Northumberland County desperately needs an overtime district attorney who works 24 hours a day and 365 days a year," Matulewicz said.
"If you are looking for that candidate, you have one here in me," he said. "I have done this for the past seven years and I will continue to do so. I punched the clock on Jan. 4, 2016, and I have yet to punch out."
In 2015, Matulewicz lost the primary election to sitting DA Ann Targonski. Matulewicz picked up enough Republican write-in votes to get on the general election ballot and he beat Targonski that November. He is finishing his second term as DA.
The primary is Tuesday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.