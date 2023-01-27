SUNBURY — Northumberland County conflicts counselor Michael C. O'Donnell will seek the Northumberland County district attorney position this spring.
O'Donnell made the announcement Friday that he would be running against current District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
"I am running for district attorney to fix a broken system," O'Donnell said in a press release. "The criminal justice system in Northumberland County does not serve or protect the people of this community."
O'Donnell, who represents criminal defendants which are conflicted from the public defender's office, said he wants to run to improve the court system.
"Our system must guarantee fair and speedy trials to provide justice for victims," he said. "I am a trial attorney, not a politician. I am committed to the hard work and dedication needed to lead our county into the future and reform our court system."
O'Donnell said he graduated from West Virginia University and Widener School of Law.
O'Donnell said he resides In Rockefeller Township with his wife, Adriana O’Donnell. He said the couple is expecting the birth of their first child in April.
O'Donnell has been a conflict counsel in Northumberland County since 2016 and a solo practitioner at The Law Firm of Michael C. O’Donnell, located in Mifflinburg.
O'Donnell said he is part of the family engagement initiative in Northumberland and Snyder Counties which focuses on keeping children out of foster care.
O'Donnell said he has successfully defended clients in felony trials in Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties.
"I would be honored to serve the people of Northumberland County as district attorney," O'Donnell said.