Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.