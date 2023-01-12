Meat-goat producers looking for information on how to make their livestock enterprise more profitable can take advantage of a home-study course offered by Penn State Extension this winter.
The course, which begins Feb. 1, will cover profit-enhancing production principles for raising meat goats. Lessons are available through email and the internet or via conventional mail delivery. The course contains six weekly lessons.
Lesson topics include production basics, nutrition, health, reproduction, marketing and financial issues. Each lesson features information about the topic and a worksheet for producers to complete and mail or email back to Penn State Extension for comments. Producers also can submit questions they would like to have answered.
An additional feature is the option to join three Zoom meetings to review course materials and three Zoom meetings to review worksheet questions and answers. Zoom meetings can be accessed by computer or by phone.
"This course is a great way for producers to learn new information without having to rearrange their schedule to accommodate a meeting," said Melanie Barkley, extension educator based in Bedford County, who is coordinating the course. "Producers can study the lessons at their leisure in their own home. The courses are designed for beginning producers and for those who wish to start a livestock operation in the future."
Worksheet questions are designed to assist producers with analyzing their current operation. Barkley, Camren Maierle, extension educator from Mercer County, and Chelsea Hill, extension educator from Wayne County, will serve as course instructors. Educators will address comments to participants' individual situations to better help them improve their management skills.
Cost for each course is $50 if taken via email and the internet, $85 if taken using U.S. Postal Service delivery with information on a thumb drive or $125 if taken using U.S. Postal Service delivery with paper copies of the information. Deadline for registration is Jan. 23.
For more details or to register for the course, visit https://extension.psu.edu/meat-goat-2023 or call 877-345-0691.
To speak to one of the instructors, contact the Penn State Extension office in Bedford County at 814-623-4800, in Mercer County at 724-662-3141, or in Wayne County at 570-253-5970 extension 4110.