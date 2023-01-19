EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be doing work in East Cameron Township Monday through Friday.
Maintenance crews will be installing a stop sign on Route 125 northbound at the intersection with Upper Road (Route 2044), making this intersection a four-way stop.
Additional work includes updating the existing placard to indicate a four-way stop. Motorists can expect the right shoulder to be restricted where work is being performed. Work will be performed between noon and 6 p.m., weather permitting.
