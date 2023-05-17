The long-anticipated sanctioning of girls wrestling as a varsity sport in Pennsylvania finally came to fruition Wednesday, when the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors gave its unanimous approval.
Girls wrestling will officially debut under the state's varsity banner for the 2023-24 winter sports season and the PIAA will hold a 2024 championship.
The way to official sanctioning was paved in February when Pennridge High School and Perkiomen Valley High School became the 100th and 101st schools to offer girls wrestling.
The state's governing body of high sports requires a minimum of 100 schools to approve a sport before it can consider sanctioning a state championship.
The effort for sanctioning girls wrestling was spearheaded by SanctionPA, a nonprofit organization helping to educate and promote the sport and giving districts tools they need to approve teams.
Of the current 111 approved teams — 32 of them are within the boundaries of District 3. See the full listing of approved girls wrestling schools here.
Girls wresting in Mid-Penn Conference schools is taking off, especially at Cumberland Valley High School, which boasted a roster of more than 40 girls.
Carlisle is another MPC school district that enjoyed a good girls wrestling turnout last winter season.
Other MPC schools with approved girls wrestling programs include Big Spring, Camp Hill, Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg, Gettysburg, Palmyra and State College,
Wrestlers Katelyn Coldren of Carlisle and Faith Warner of Big Spring were among the 2023 female nominees for the the John Travers Award.
The scholarship award, named after the late executive sports editor of The Patriot-News, combines top athletic performance with dedicated work in the classroom and service to the community.
State Senator Scott Martin, of the 13th District that includes parts of Lancaster and Berks counties, and who also serves and the chairman of the Pennsylvania Athletic Oversight Committee, lauded the PIAA's vote.
"Male and female wrestlers have always deserved the same chance to compete for state championships, earn college scholarships, and grow participation in their sport. The PIAA deserves credit for following through on their promise to officially sanction girls' wrestling in Pennsylvania and open new doors for these young athletes," Martin said.
"Girls wrestling has grown immensely in popularity throughout the country, and I am grateful and excited these girls will now be on equal footing with so many of their counterparts throughout the country," Martin added
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.