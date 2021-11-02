Nathan Savidge, the chief registrar at the Northumberland County Board of Elections, said a complaint was filled by a Shamokin mayoral candidate today alleging a voter was grabbed by the arm by supporters of another candidate.
According to Savidge, Shamokin Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel, a mayoral candidate, filed a complaint saying a voter grabbed at the Shamokin First Ward Polling Station at Knights of Columbus, 400 E. Independence St., by supporters of Joseph Leschinskie, who is running for Shamokin City Council.
“If you listen one side, someone was grabbed,” said Savidge. “If you listen to the poll workers and Leschinskie, they were helping them walk inside. The Judge of Elections called me and said the voter was being escorted inside.”
Savidge said the complaint also involves someone yelling about not voting for Seidel.
Savidge said Shamokin police showed up at the precinct but those involved had already left. If the person involved does not file a complaint, it would be considered a victimless crime.
“My sympathy lies with the poll workers,” said Savidge. “They’re doing a 13-hour day and have to put up with this.”
Savidge said he will talk to the county commissioners and district attorney, who will determine if the investigation moves forward and a crime occurred.
Savidge said the mail-in votes were opened and scanned by early afternoon. Those results will be available this evening.
A polling station at Coal Township Ward Three had to be closed due to a medical emergency. That location was merged with Coal Township Ward One.