SUNBURY — All three provisional ballots for Milton Mayor counted on Thursday went to Democrat Tom Aber, who will likely be the new borough mayor when official counts are concluded this week.
This morning, three provisional ballots were opened with Aber's name picked all three. The ballots extended Aber's one-vote lead held on election night to 598-594 over Republican Joe Moralez.
On Tuesday, Northumberland County's Board of Elections Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge and assistant registrar Lindsay Phillips hand-counted all the ballots and got the same result as Tuesday's initial count: Aber 595, Moralez 594, which led to the review of the provisional ballots.
"This is abnormal, but it is exciting," Savidge said on Wednesday. "It really emphasizes the idea how one vote can change the outcome."
Aber will become Milton's first new mayor since 1995.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.