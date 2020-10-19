Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
With Pennsylvania poised to play a starring role in the upcoming Presidential Election, Spotlight PA wants to hear from voters throughout the state on any problems or concerns they encounter while trying to vote.
Tips will be shared with our newsroom, our partner newsrooms across Pennsylvania, and ProPublica, a national nonprofit news organization. The collaboration is part of ProPublica’s “Electionland" project, which seeks to provide local newsrooms more resources to cover the election.
We’re interested in tips on all aspects of the voting process in Pennsylvania — before Nov. 3, during Election Day, and afterwards — including voter intimidation, voter suppression, illegal poll watching, ballot harvesting, long lines, problems with voting machines, changed voting locations, and hacking.
To cover the lead-up to the election, Spotlight PA has partnered with Votebeat, a new project to combat a shortage of local reporters devoted to covering voting and election administration, as the integrity of the election faces unprecedented scrutiny. As part of the partnership, Spotlight PA will be adding two reporters dedicated to covering the election and aftermath in Pennsylvania between now and the end of the year.
To submit report voting problems in Pennsylvania, use the form below. (Can’t see the form? Click here.)
