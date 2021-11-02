SUNBURY — Sunbury Councilman Josh Brosious is slated to become the city's new mayor after defeating independent candidate Jody Ocker on Tuesday night according to unofficial election results.
The first-term councilman received 713 votes to Ocker's 666.
Brosious said he is thankful to the voters and is ready to lead the city into the future.
“Thank you to all those who supported me throughout the journey, whether it was at the polls or family and friends,” he said. "I could not have done this without them all."
Ocker, who resigned as City Administrator after citing differences with council last 2020, said she was also thankful to the voters.
“I am very grateful to my supporters and I want to congratulate those that won and I wish them the best in moving the city forward,” Ocker said. "It's unofficial, but it appears Councilman (Josh) Brosious will be the next mayor of Sunbury and I wish the new mayor and council much success. I will continue working for progress in Sunbury. Onward and upward."
Brosious watched the results of the race at the Americus Hose Co., in Sunbury, with fellow councilmen Jim Eister and Ric Reichner.
Reichner has his own race to watch where the unofficial numbers show he narrowly defeated Democratic nominee Victoria Rosancrans by a margin of 696 to 685 for the second of two available seats.
Republican candidate John Barnhart was the top vote-getter garnishing 793 votes. Eister will now be joined by Reichner and Barnhart when the new board is seated next year. Council will now have to appoint a replacement for Brosious's seat when he takes the position of mayor in January.
“I am excited to work with Mr. Brosious and the last two years have been a pleasure to work with him on council,” Eister said.
Reichner also thanked his supporters. “I appreciate the support,” he said. “I want to continue to move the city forward.”
Barnhart said he is thrilled to be part of the council.
“I am very excited and I thank all the people who supported and put their faith in me,” he said. “I look forward to getting to work.”
Democratic candidate Andres Manresa finished with 292.
Rosancrans said she was appreciative of all her supporters and said she will continue to work to make the city move forward.
Outgoing Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he was thankful to the voters who voted him into office four years ago.
"Your voices were heard and I will work so there is a smooth transition with the next administration," he said. "I congratulate Councilman (Josh) Brioious on obtaining the office of mayor which holds great responsibility."