The right-wing press and those who follow it have come up with a question in response to President Biden’s forgiving $10,000 of college debt for those making $175,000 or less. That feeble-minded question is: “How do you feel about paying for someone else’s college debt even though you have paid for yours or not even gone to college?”
Well, I feel the same as I do when I help pay for someone’s house that has burned down even though mine hasn’t.
I feel the same as I do when I help pay for someone’s car crash even though I haven’t had one.
I feel the same as I do when I help pay for someone’s heart attack when I haven’t had one.
I feel the same as I do when I pay my school taxes even though I have no children in school.
I feel good about helping pay for someone’s college education even though I never had to borrow money to go to college. I feel very good about it, because I love helping others and because all my fellow taxpayers join me in this. I love the feel of community around me doing the right thing.
As more and more people are realizing and saying, “We are all in this together.”
Now, we can call my attitude “Christian.” We can call it “socialist.” We can call it “intelligent,” because only a well-educated society can maintain democracy. We can call it “moral” because a well-educated society tends to do the right thing more often than not.
It doesn’t matter what buzz word we pick to call it; it is the right thing to do as a nation.
Robert Beard,
Lewisburg