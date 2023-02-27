SUNBURY — Shikellamy school director Slade Shreck will seek the Democratic nomination for Northumberland County commissioner this spring.
Shreck announced his candidacy on Monday and said he is seeking election to utilize his extensive background in public service to promote Northumberland County and serve the best interests of all taxpayers.
Shreck was born and raised in Sunbury and graduated from Shikellamy High School in 1979, he said.
Shreck said he spent his entire life within the county and is proud to call this area his home. He resides in Sunbury and is the father of one son.
Shreck said he is a former business owner and employee of The Daily Item and is heavily involved in his community.
Shreck said he has served numerous terms over the past 23 years on the Shikellamy School Board and during that time, he has gained valuable experience in budgeting, negotiation and policy development.
Shreck is secretary for the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit where he said he focuses on education and the needs and challenges of youth.
As a commissioner, Shreck said he will strive to attract businesses to the county so that graduating students will choose to remain in this area.
Shreck serves as president of Sunbury Revitalization and is a board member of Spreading Antlers Children’s Foundation, board member of Sunbury Parks and Recreation, and board member of Susquehanna Education Foundation. He also serves as administrator for Sunbury Moose Lodge #181.
“I am dedicated to this region and willing to work hard to see that all county offices have what they need to efficiently and effectively provide services to all residents of Northumberland County,” he said. “I will work tirelessly to promote the area and ensure that there is a bright future ahead. If you are interested in discussing ideas and opportunities I can be reached via email at shreckslade@yahoo.com.”