SUNBURY — Sheriff Robert J. Wolfe will seek a third term in office after to continue to protect the residents of Northumberland County.
Wolfe, who has been Northumberland County Sheriff since February 2014, said he will be be seeking the Republican nomination.
Wolfe began his employment with the Northumberland County Sheriff’s office in June 2009, and was originally appointed to the sheriff's post by Gov. Tom Corbett to fill the remainder of former Sheriff Chad Reiner’s term after he resigned in 2014.
Wolfe served in capacities as deputy sheriff, corporal and chief deputy sheriff while he was employed with the county.
In the 2015 Primary Election, Wolfe won both the Democratic and Republican nominations for sheriff and went on to serve until 2019, when he once again secured both the Republican And Democratic nominations in the May primary and get re-elected for a second term.
"Working together with other county offices and elected officials are some things that I practice on a daily basis since becoming sheriff," he said.
"I have an open door policy to maintain an effective performance for all Northumberland County taxpayers and residents alike," Wolfe said.
Utilizing government programs to offset taxpayer monies has been an ongoing practice in the sheriff’s office for expanding computer operations and purchasing equipment such as body worn cameras for the deputy staff, Wolfe said.
"With a proven track record of efficiency, accountability and service, I hope to continue serving all residents of Northumberland County," he said.
Wolfe, of Coal Township, said he does not consider himself as a politician but more of a government official or county employee, and remains bi-partisan regarding political beliefs or agendas, he said.
Politics has no place in a law enforcement agency, Wolfe said and he believes that this is one of the reasons his office is efficient and effective, with constituents being Republican and Democrat alike.
A 34-year veteran of continuous law enforcement, Wolfe began his career in 1989 with the Shamokin Police Department, obtaining several positions during his 20-year tenure, which included arson investigator, patrol division commander and acting police chief, culminating in the rank of corporal, he said.
He also served as an officer in Zerbe Township and Chief of Police in New Berlin, Union County.
Wolfe also served as the Shamokin Fire Chief for eight years before retiring in 2014.
"An excellent and experienced staff helps for continued efficiency within the Sheriff’s office, and transparency and accountability are some of the hallmarks of the Sheriffs office," he said.