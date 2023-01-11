MIDDLEBURG — Republican attorney Heath Brosius is a candidate for Snyder County district attorney.
A Snyder County assistant district attorney, Brosius announced he is seeking the job following District Attorney Michael Piecuch's decision to run for Court of Common Pleas judge in the 17th Judicial District of Union and Snyder counties.
"I am an experienced prosecutor and attorney who is committed to keeping our local communities safe," said Brosius.
The Port Trevorton resident said he will bring a "conservative philosophy" to the position. "I am committed to maintaining the rule of law, being an advocate for crime victims and their families and ensuring that the district attorney's offie is run efficiently and with fiscal discipline."
Brosius served for a decade as a law clerk for several Northumberland County judges and spent more than 10 years as a guardian ad litem for children in Union and Snyder counties.
As an assistant prosecutor, he is the director of diversionary programs and a member of treatment court.
Brosius represents Union and Snyder counties on the Children's State Roundtable Initiative, the regional Leadership Roundtable and Children's Roundtable of Snyder and Union counties. He also serves on Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty's Autism and the Courts Taskforce and the Family Engagement Initiative Leadership for Union and Snyder counties.
Following graduation from Middleburg High School, Brosius graduated from Bloomsburg University and Widener University School of Law.
He and his wife, Amber, and their three children attend Josiah's Way Church in Lewistown where Brosius is an elder and serves as the financial officer.