MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Commissioners Joe Kantz and Chuck Steininger on Monday announced plans to campaign as a team, each seeking a four-year term.
It will be a fourth term for Kantz and second term for Steininger. They will seek the Republican nomination.
“In a day and age of Washington and Harrisburg not getting along and becoming almost dysfunctional, Snyder County has three commissioners who work side by side and actually like each other, all while staying true to their convictions,” said Kantz, referring to Democrat Adam Ewig who has not yet formally announced his reelection plan.
The theme of Kantz and Steininger’s campaign is “Practicality over Politics, Ideas over Ideology and Common Sense over Complacency,” the duo cite as accomplishments the modernizing of county buildings and infrastructure while maintaining a stable tax base, elimination of the county per capita tax and ability to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been able to weather the post-COVID employee shortage era with very few problems, while many counties struggle with worker shortages,” said Steininger.
Kantz serves as chairman of the board of commissioners, represents the county on the Conservation District Board, SEDA-COG Board of Directors and serves as co-chair on the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Joinder Board. Kantz served as treasurer for the County Commissioner’s Association of Pennsylvania for six years and continues to serve as chair of the Elections Reform Committee. Kantz also serves as the vice chair of the statewide Election Law Advisory Committee.
He lives in Union Township on his family’s farm with his wife, Amber, and their daughter Nia.
Steininger serves as the vice chair of the board of commissioners. He also serves on the Cooperative Extension Board, Local Elected Officials Board for the regional Workforce Development group where he oversees the retirement, prison, election, cooperative extension, local elected officials and regional workforce development group boards. Steininger also serves as the emergency management coordinator for Jackson Township and served as fire chief of the Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company for more than 30 years.
He is a local business owner, real estate investor, and elder at his church. He and his wife, Bobbi, have two grown children, Claire and Charlie.