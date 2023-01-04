MIDDLEBURG — District Judge Bo Trawitz will seek election to a full, six-year term in western Snyder County.
Trawitz was appointed by the state Senate last year to serve the unexpired term of former District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg following her election to the Court of Common Pleas in the 17th Judicial District in Union and Snyder counties.
The term expires at the end of 2023.
A Republican and lifelong county resident, Trawitz said, "I am honored to serve the people of Snyder County as a magisterial district judge. I am proud of my reputation for being an experienced and fair judge who is a principled conservative."
Snyder County Chief Deputy Sheriff Lucas Bingman also announced he is a candidate for the six-year term this year.
A former probation chief in Snyder County, Trawitz completed a four-week certificate course administered by the Minor Judiciary Education Board to become eligible to serve as a district judge.
He is a member of the Special Court Judges Association of Pennsylvania and Snyder County Criminal Justice Advisory Board.
Trawitz began his career in the judicial system as a juvenile probation officer in Mifflin County in 2004. He also worked as a community service officer and school-based probation officer until 2013 when he was hired by Snyder County Probation to serve as community service and work-release coordinator.
He was appointed by former President Judge Michael T. Hudock in 2017 to succeed Craig Fasold as chief probation officer.
A graduate of West Snyder High School and Slippery Rock University, Trawitz said he is active in youth sports, serving as a coach, board president and volunteer in several programs, including Snyder County Little League; Midd-West Elementary Youth Wrestling Association; AYSo Soccer and American Legion Post 23 Baseball. He also serves on the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency Tripartite Advisory Board.
Trawitz, his wife, Courtney and their two children live in Middleburg and attend Mt. Bethel Church in McClure.