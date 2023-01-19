Snyder County Prothonotary Stephanie Wolf will run for a second four-year term.
Wolf, a Republican, has worked in the county office for 25 years since graduating from Middleburg High School.
She advanced through the office, serving as deputy prothonotary when she was elected in 2019 to lead the department as prothonotary, clerk of court and clerk of orphan's court.
During her first term, Wolf upgraded the department's records management system with available grants which allows residents to view court records and make payments from their home.
For the first three years of her term, she served as an auditor for the Pennsylvania State Association of the Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Association and as a Clerk of Court member for Forum with Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.
In the past year Wolf was unanimously elected by peers to serve on the Pennsylvania State Association of the Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Association’s executive board.
Wolf lives in Center Township, Middleburg, with her husband, Chris, and their two children.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank my family, my wonderful staff, county employees and fellow elected officials," she said. "Most of all, I want to thank the citizens of Snyder County for their support. I am honored to serve as your Snyder County Prothonotary, Clerk of Court, and Clerk of Orphans’ Court and humbly ask for your support during the upcoming election."