Note: This story was updated to reflect an announcement by President Donald Trump's campaign team that it was filing suit in the Supreme Court.
Election officials Snyder and Union counties say they won’t tally ballots received by mail from Wednesday through Friday, the three-day grace period set by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court which President Donald Trump's campaign seeks to challenge at the U.S. Supreme Court.
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz said elections office staff there will simply separate and store the ballots in anticipation of further direction, perhaps by the high court.
Northumberland County Election Office Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge also said his office would simply sort and segregate the ballots. He clarified an earlier comment in which he said his office would count the ballots.
In Montour County, ballots received after election day but through Friday will also be segregated and stored.
Union County’s Director of Elections Greg Katherman said his office will open, sort, scan and segregate the ballots but won’t tally the voters’ choices in lieu of additional instructions.
“All we want is some clear direction,” Union County Commissioner Jeff Reber, Board of Elections chair, said.
The decision not to count post-Election Day ballots received by mail bucks a late Monday directive from Secretary Kathy Boockvar of the Pennsylvania Department of State. The directive orders such votes be segregated, counted and added to election results. The segregation of these votes is in anticipation of a legal challenge.
Trump's campaign team announced Wednesday afternoon it filed suit to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of “transparency.” The campaign team also said it would intervene in a Supreme Court case involving the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots.
Pennsylvania opened mail-in voting to all registered voters for the first time in 2020. Ballots postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday or lack evidence that they were mailed late are to be counted, according to the state court ruling.
The state Democratic Party successfully petitioned the state Supreme Court to establish the three-day window to ensure the delivery of ballots by the U.S. Postal Service. Republicans contested the extension to state law that says ballots can’t be accepted beyond 8 p.m. on Election Day.
The U.S. Supreme Court last month declined without comment to enact an emergency stay to the grace period sought by Republicans, who argued the state Legislature and not the court should establish election rules. That court split 4-4 on hearing the request. Newly appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett declined to rule, saying she didn’t have time to fully review the legal briefs.
According to multiple media reports, three conservative justices said the court might return to it after Election Day.
Boockvar’s directive Monday states that ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 “are valid and must be counted.” Those lacking a postmark or other proof of mailing or with an illegible postmark are “presumed to have been mailed by Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and are valid and must be counted, unless a preponderance of the evidence demonstrates that the ballot was mailed after November 3, 2020.”
Boockvar said that if the counties continue to refuse to count the late-arriving ballots, “we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”
Reporters Marcia Moore, John Finnerty and Justin Strawser contributed to this report.