FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, mail-in ballots for the 2020 General Election in the United States are seen after being sorted at the Chester County Voter Services office, in West Chester, Pa. Just days before the presidential election, millions of mail-in ballots have still not been returned in key battleground states. Many of those are due in county offices by Tuesday, Nov. 3, but the latest Postal Service delivery data suggests it’s too late for voters to drop their ballots in the mail.