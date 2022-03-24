HARRISBURG — Spotlight PA — with an unprecedented coalition of major media companies and leading colleges in Pennsylvania — today announced dates for two "Pennsylvania in the Spotlight" U.S. Senate debates leading up to the spring primary.
A Democratic U.S. Senate debate will be held at 7 p.m. April 25 at Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA, and will feature candidates Kevin Baumlin, John Fetterman, Malcolm Kenyatta, Alexandria Khalil, and Conor Lamb.
A Republican U.S. Senate debate will be held the following night, April 26, at the same time and location and will feature Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, George Bochetto, Sean Gale, and Carla Sands, and other candidates may be added.
The debates are hosted by Spotlight PA and its founding members — The Philadelphia Inquirer, Trib Total Media, PennLive/The Patriot-News, and WITF — in conjunction with Dickinson College, the Eisenhower Institute at Gettysburg College, and PCN.
The events will be broadcast statewide by PCN and live-streamed online by the participating media companies. They will be held before a live audience, but due to COVID-19 precautions and security protocols, they will not be open to the general public.
“Central to Spotlight PA’s mission is informing, equipping, and empowering voters in Pennsylvania to make educated decisions at the polls,” said Spotlight PA Executive Director Christopher Baxter. “That includes subjecting any candidate for higher office to tough, nonpartisan questioning about their record and their vision for our state, and giving voters — regardless of political affiliation — the chance to hear from them directly.”
The 90-minute format will feature a moderator and veteran journalists from the host news organizations, and the discussions will focus on the most pressing matters facing Pennsylvanians. The campaigns had no role in determining the panelists or the topics.
“Debates are an important forum to put candidates on the public record,” said Trib Total Media President and CEO Jennifer Bertetto. “If they win the election, journalists can hold them accountable to their comments and campaign promises.”
The Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association and Pennsylvania Women’s Forum are supporting partners for the debates.