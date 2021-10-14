SUNBURY — Five Sunbury City Council candidates and two city residents vying for the mayor seat are all looking forward to Nov. 2 when voters get to choose their next boards to led the city.
City Councilman Josh Brosious, a Republican, will face off with Jody Ocker, an Independent, for the position of mayor.
Current Councilman Ric Reichner, a Republican, is joined by Republican John Barnhart, Democrats Victoria Rosancrans and Andres Manresa and Libertarian Drew Bingaman all vying for two open seats.
The Degenstein Library, on 5th Street, held the Meet the Candidate's night, which included each candidate telling the crowd of about 30 why they wanted to be elected.
"I want to continue to move the city forward," Brosious said. Ocker agreed.
"I want to serve as mayor and put the best interests of the city forward at all times," she said.
Both candidates discussed the police department, which the mayor position heads.
"Mayor Kurt Karlovich has moved this department forward so much in four years that I want to continue to do what he did," Brosious said. "I want to be able to get more officers hired and on the streets if it is something we can afford."
Ocker said she wants to look at the department and analyze what can be improved.
City council candidates
On the council side of things, Bingaman said he was running because he wanted to take government out of people's business.
Bingaman said he wants to see the council update its city codes. Rosancrans said she is running for council because she is passionate about the place she lives and wants more public transparency. She said she wants to hear from every resident and she welcomes diverse voices.
Manresa said he is running because he also wants to see the city move forward, especially in welcoming other cultures.
Reichner said he wants to get reelected because he has been part of various projects he wants to see through. Reichner said he wants to see the former Celotex site get developed as there are constant talks with various companies about coming to Sunbury.
Barnhart said he wants to see more businesses come to the city and if he is elected he wants to be proactive in going out and searching for businesses and showing them what the city has to offer.
On Saturday, The Daily Item will feature both Brosious and Ocker as part of its pre-election coverage and on Tuesday the newspaper will publish detailed interviews with each council candidate.