SUNBURY — Two current Republican Sunbury Council members are planning to run for the two open seats this spring.
Councilman Jim Eister and Councilwoman Lisa J. Martina announced their bid for the seats on Saturday.
Eister has been on the board since 2000. He said he is running because of the many upcoming projects the city is involved in and he wants to see them through.
Eister, who is charge of parks and recreation, was the key elected official involved in the River Front Project, has also overseen various projects like the refurbishment of the Sunbury Community Pool, Ice Rink, Oppenheimer Playground, Cameron Park and the Dave Persing Sports Complex, he said.
Eister has also been involved with the completion of Merle Phillips park, the city amphitheater, Edison Plaza and he said he has worked closely with the municipal authority and PennDot on the rebuilding of the Chestnut Street and Reagan Street projects which are currently still being developed.
"I take pride in our city," Eister said. Both of my daughters were raised and currently reside in Sunbury with their families, and I want people to see what a great place Sunbury is and all it has to offer."
Eister said he wants to be reelected so he could continue his work with the municipal authority in the replacement of a section of the WPA river wall and Phase Two of the SWEEP project, which is currently being developed to be a nature park for residents.
Eister said the development of the former Celotex site is another reason he wants to remain on the board and he is working with state and local officials on putting the vacant area back to use.
"I would be humbled for the opportunity to continue to serve the residents of Sunbury," he said.
Martina said she would be teaming up with Eister this spring.
Martina resides in Sunbury with her husband Jeremy. She serves as the director of public works and works closely with supervisor Steve Welker to enhance and secure sustainable infrastructure within the city," she said.
She has experience in finance, customer service, business development along with volunteering and has also served as City Controller, she said.
"I decided to apply for the open council position last year because I believe in our community and wanted to work towards positive growth through infrastructure and economic development that would help our city grow and prosper," she said. "We have such an incredible community of individuals, businesses and volunteers that deserve the best we can offer and I believe that is obtainable if we all work together."
Martina is the daughter of former Mayor David Persing.
Martina said she wants to also be involved with the development of the former Celotex site.
"If elected, I plan on working closely with the municipal authority, our State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver, county officials and Councilman (Jim) Eister on the development of the Celotex site," she said. "In addition, I will be working closely with City Administrator Derrick Baker to finalize and enhance future grants and continue building a strong foundation for our community to keep growing. If elected, I look forward to working with the mayor and all of council on city projects and future endeavors. I will always have an open door policy for anyone who wishes to contact or meet with me."