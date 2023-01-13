SUNBURY — A Sunbury businesswoman will be seeking the seat of Northumberland County Commissioner in the May Primary Elections.
Meghan Beck, of Sunbury, a local entrepreneur and community volunteer, said she is declaring her candidacy for Northumberland County commissioner as of Friday.
She seeks to fill the seat of two-term county commissioner Kymberley Best who is running for Common Pleas Judge in the next election.
Beck is a long time Northumberland County resident who has lived in the Valley since 1994 when she moved to the area to attend Bucknell University, she said.
After graduating in 1998, she said she decided to stay in the area, helping to build a 250-unit rental management company, 1337 Rentals, and managing several other businesses such as the Sunbury Market House, and multiple restaurants such as the Hotel Edison.
She says that she “loves this area with its deep history and good people.”
Beck said anyone that knows her knows that her passion is economic and community development, and she is not afraid of hard work.
She said she has dedicated herself consistently for over a decade to community development and to helping others grow their small businesses.
“We have the skills and assets here to move Northumberland County forward," Beck said. "It's time to take action to bring the change our county deserves."
Beck said she recently opened STEAM Innovation Labs, in Sunbury, and it is providing space for makers in the area to learn from each other and foster their skills in areas from arts to technology and woodworking to welding.
At 1337 Rentals, she has helped bring many properties from blighted states into productive use. In her time volunteering, she has helped shepherd the launch of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail, the Lake Augusta Wine and Brew Festival, the Sunbury New Year’s Eve Celebration, and significant renovations of the Albright Center through the public/private partnership of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Neighborhood Assistance Program, she said.
Beck said she seeks to leverage her work ethic and her business acumen to make a difference at the county level government.
Beck said her focus will be on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of current county programs while creating a proactive plan to grow the local economy.