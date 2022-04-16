Valley voters will have to decide on May 17 between competing candidates in three primary election contests: There are two Republicans running for the 107th Pennsylvania House District seat, and two Republican candidates looking to be the nominee in the 83rd Pa. House District.
Running in the 83rd District race are Jamie Flick, of South Williamsport, and Ann Kaufman, of Loyalsock. There are no Democrats running.
The 83rd District covers a portion of northern Union County, covering White Deer and Gregg townships.
Flick was raised on a farm in the Nippenose Valley, between South Williamsport and Jersey Shore.
“Growing up on the farm is where I got my worth ethic,” he said.
Flick’s expertise, however, he said, is in computer science and software engineering. In the mid-’80s, he started his own software company, Susquehanna Software. He developed human services software: drug and alcohol and mental health software. It is now a million-dollar business, he said.
Flick is running as a businessman. “I have seen the waste that comes out of Harrisburg,” Flick said. ‘It’s probably not at the top of voters’ lists, but I would bring technology to Harrisburg and common sense business approaches. I know how to budget, running a million-dollar company for more than three decades. My main reason for running is as a business person.”
After college at the University of Pittsburgh, Kaufman came back to the area and worked for Congressman Tom Marino. She ran his reelection campaigns in 2016 and 2018 and then worked in his official office until his retirement in 2019. Currently, she works for Congressman Fred Keller as his district director, managing 15 county and district offices.
With the retirement of Jeff Wheeland, “I was approached by a number of folks who said I needed to consider running,” Kaufman said.
Kaufman took the step to run because she felt her work was not done.
“I want to carry on the work we’ve done representing the 12th U.S. Congressional district by representing the people in the 83rd Pa. District,” she said. “I am very familiar with government and how things work. and I am familiar with meeting with constituents.”
Kaufman is passionate about education, she said.
“One thing I hear from employers in the 83rd district is they need workers. Education can help with that,” Kaufman said.
She is also interested in energy.
“We are not energy independent. and we have enough natural gas below our feet to power not only our state, but a good portion of the country,” Kaufman said. “Pennsylvania can be a leader in that if we have the right folks in Harrisburg leading that charge.”
107th DistrictTwo Republicans are running in the primary after long-time Rep. Kurt Masser announced his retirement. The candidates are Ron Taney, of Mount Carmel, and Joanne Stehr, of Hegins.
Taking the seat formerly held by Kurt Masser, Taney said, “well, that’s a tough act to follow. He did a lot of good things for our area. and if elected I would love to continue some of the things he is doing for our area.”
For the past 24 years, Taney has been involved in the juvenile justice system and he said he has been involved in business development and missions for two decades.
“My job has been to not only seek new development but also be out and listening to some of the concerns and problems our stakeholders have,” he said. “Then going back to the table and finding resources for them to solve their issues. That’s why I feel this experience is helpful in trying to attain this role as a representative in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
“My goal in this race in this greatly expanded new district is to get into every municipality and hear their concerns. Economics, jobs, and reviving the downtowns of municipalities is what’s on the voters’ minds I’ve found,” Taney said.
He said he also wants to promote and support local police departments.
Stehr has been a nurse for the last 30 years.
“Most of my experience has been in home health,” she said. “Even as far as marketing home health.”
As a health care liaison, she said she would go to hospitals and set up services for homebound patients. She has spoken to hospital administrators about how to manage Medicare dollars.
During all this time, Stehr has been active politically, “helping different candidates who I believed would make a big difference in our communities,” she said. “When the opportunity came up, with the new districting. When Kurt Masser announced his retirement I jumped on it. I know the people in this district and I think I could do a wonderful job representing them.
“If elected I would bring transparency and the voice of the people to Harrisburg,” she said. “I want to go down there and evaluate. I want to see what happened with election integrity. We know there was cheating and major election fraud, and we’re sitting on it. Our liberties are being stripped away from us.”
Stehr said the economy is a concern of people she talks to, including the price of gas and cost of living.
76th DistrictOn the Democratic side, two candidates — Denise Maris, of Renovo, and Elijah Probst, of Woodward Township — will run to square off against Republican incumbent Stephanie Borowicz.
The 76th now covers the western and southern portions of Union County, including Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, New Berlin and Hartleton boroughs, along with Kelly, Buffalo, Limestone, West Buffalo, Lewis and Hartley townships, areas previously represented by David Rowe in the 85th. The 76th also stretches into Clinton County.
Maris has more than 20 years of business and volunteer experience. She understands the issues facing voters today, she said.
“The pandemic has added an additional level of stress in our lives as we try to find affordable child care and deal with increasing costs. Between the cost of housing, food and fuel, our families are struggling,” Maris said. “Health care should not break someone’s back.”
Maris wants to bring people together, regardless of party affiliation,” she said when she announced she was running for state representative.
Probst said he has “always been active as a volunteer in his community. I’m an Eagle Scout in Troop 66. I’ve been active with the Kiwanis, with the Elks. I love my community and being active in it.”
Probst said he never really had an active interest in politics.
“I always hear people say I wish there were more young people in politics,” he said. “It was frustrating to me too. I wish more people would have an interest.”
At age 22, he said, “I’m very young to the political scene.”
He believes he has the people skills to talk to people and understand their needs.
“I won’t have all the answers to the big problems we face, but I will be more than ready to reach out to groups that can help,” he said.