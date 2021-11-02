LEWISBURG — Democrat Marlene Lira leads Republican Rudy Mummey in the race to represent Lewisburg’s 4th Ward on Lewisburg Borough Council, according to unofficial results from today's general election.
Lira received 166 votes compared to 158 for Mummey. The winner will succeed council appointee George Botelho, who didn’t seek election to a full term. Term of office is four years.
Official results will be finalized Friday, according to Greg Katherman, the county’s director of elections and voter registration.
Katherman estimated 70 mail-in ballots, submitted by voters county-wide, that were received later in the day today would be rolled into the vote Wednesday. A handful of outstanding military ballots would be added early next week. Depending on the jurisdiction of the uncounted votes, it could impact the results of the 4th Ward race.
The 4th Ward contest was the only contested race for borough council. Of 816 registered voters in the 4th Ward, 339 are Republican and 335 are Democrat.
Running unopposed and elected to office were incumbent David Heayn, a Democrat, in Ward 3 with 95 votes, Dianne Powers who won a dual-party nomination in Ward 2 and received 169 votes Tuesday, and council appointee Bina Bilenky Trahan who received 143 votes in Ward 1. Powers will succeed council member Susan Yohn, who chose not to seek re-election.
Also unopposed was mayoral candidate Kendy Alvarez, who won a dual-party nod in the spring primary. She received 663 votes Tuesday and will succeed longtime mayor, Judy Wagner, who did not seek re-election.
“I am really excited to serve. I look forward to working with borough council and addressing the needs of the residents of the borough,” Alvarez said.