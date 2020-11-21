U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory and called on President Donald Trump to begin working with Biden’s transition team.
Toomey’s statement comes after a federal judge Saturday dismissed the Trump campaign’s bid to stop Pennsylvania officials from certifying the state’s election results.
“With today’s decision by Judge Matthew Brann, a longtime conservative Republican whom I know to be a fair and unbiased jurist, to dismiss the Trump campaign’s lawsuit, President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania,” Toomey said in a release.
The Associated Press called the Pennsylvania presidential race for Biden and Harris on Nov. 7 following several days of counting in-person and mail-in ballots. Since then, Trump’s campaign has filed several lawsuits, alleging massive voter fraud without offering evidence to support his claims.
In recent days, Trump has lost several attempts to overturn the election. On Friday, Georgia certified Biden’s victory after completing a hand count of the votes in the presidential race. He also invited two Michigan legislators to meet in what Toomey called an “apparent attempt by President Trump to thwart the will of Michigan voters and select an illegitimate slate of electoral college electors.”
Toomey said he was disappointed Trump was not reelected and praised his accomplishment in office, including his work in the Middle East, appointment of three U.S. Supreme Court justices, and his efforts to facilitate the development of a coronavirus vaccine.
“To ensure that he is remembered for these outstanding accomplishments, and to help unify our country, President Trump should accept the outcome of the election and facilitate the presidential transition process.”