This is the second in a series of stories The Daily Item is publishing ahead of the Nov. 2 election.
Attorneys Lori R. Hackenberg and Brian L. Kerstetter will face off in the Nov. 2 municipal election for a 10-year term as judge in the 17th Judicial District of Snyder and Union counties.
The two registered Republicans ran for both parties’ nominations in the May primary, with Hackenberg emerging as the victor of the Republican nomination and Kerstetter receiving the Democratic nod.
They are competing to fill the position held by President Judge Michael T. Hudock who is retiring at the end of this year following one 10-year term.
Kerstetter admits his opponent campaigned harder during the spring primary.
“It was during COVID, so I decided not to go door-to-door,” he said, opting instead to leave information at doors. “That was a huge mistake on my part.”
While highlighting herself as a Republican on campaign signs, Hackenberg said she will be fair and impartial to all in the courtroom.
Both Kerstetter, of Lewisburg, and Hackenberg, of Mount Pleasant Mills, say they are most qualified for the jurist position, which pays $186,665 annually.
“I am the only candidate with judicial experience,” said Hackenberg, 46, an elected district judge in Middleburg since 2011 who runs a private law practice part-time in New Berlin. “In my 17-plus years of legal work I have practiced in all areas of law and I have a reputation as a fair judge. That prepares me for the Court of Common Pleas. “
Also, for the past few years, she has filled in as judge overseeing both counties’ treatment court program when Hudock was away.
Kerstetter, 47, touts his 22 years of legal experience running a private law firm in Lewisburg and as a Snyder County assistant prosecutor.
“I’ve devoted myself to public service,” he said of his work in private practice and as a county prosecutor handling criminal, civil and family law cases.
Experience has been a focus of the candidates who have bitterly battled over the issue during the campaign.
When letters of support for Kerstetter were sent to a weekly newspaper last spring describing Hackenberg as unqualified for the county judgeship, she responded by hiring a West Chester attorney who demanded an apology and retraction. When none was forthcoming, Hackenberg threatened legal action against Kerstetter and his supporter, attorney Martin Wilson, for knowingly spreading false information.
Hackenberg’s brother-in-law, Brian Ulmer is a Union County public defender who practices law frequently in Union and Snyder counties, which Kerstetter said will pose a conflict of interest for her.
Conflicts for judges are not uncommon, said Hackenberg, adding that her conflicts are minimal while Kerstetter would have more issues since he currently serves as a county prosecutor in Snyder County and also practices in both court jurisdictions.