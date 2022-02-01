LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners received updates at their meeting on Tuesday on local 2022 elections in the midst of ongoing political battles involving redistricting.
There were 4,500 permanent, mail-in, absentee ballots sent to Union County voters on Monday who requested them, according to Greg Katherman, director of elections and registration. Katherman said ballots should hit mailboxes sometime next week. He noted no ballot is sent unless the voter requests it.
Recent court rulings declaring mail-in ballots unconstitutional will not affect changes to this election, although the issue likely will continue to another court, according to Katherman, who said things were business-as-usual so far in the election’s office.
Katherman updated commissioners about ongoing changes to the commonwealth’s redistricting process, which is presently in political limbo.
Commissioner Stacy Richards noted the differences between state and local maps, but Katherman noted the Supreme Court is looking at congressional maps.
“There are too many questions right now,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Reber.
Richards asked Katherman if everything was in limbo so far as candidate petitions. “Stay tuned, we’ll see what happens,” Katherman told Richards.
Katherman had little to say on the upcoming primary election, which is supposed to be held on May 17. “Hopefully it doesn't get pushed. It could.”
For Union County voters, polling locations will remain the same as in November 2021. “No changes, but they could change,” Katherman said.
Reber said he was glad Union County does a good job securing safe and fair elections. He mentioned he was glad the county maintains good relationships with both political parties.
State training for new voter systems are impending, according to Katherman. Union County has a new vendor for voter machines. “It needed to be changed and thats what happened. It'll come in three phases.”
Katherman said soon all local races will be viewable online. Currently, most local races may only be viewed on county websites who provide that information in real time. The Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors (SURE) through Pennsylvania Department of State will ensure easier access to election results statewide.
Richards and Reber said they were glad Katherman was able to explain the county’s readiness going into the congressional midterm elections.
Union County commissioners will meet again at 2 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Union County Government Center, 155 North 15th St., Lewisburg.