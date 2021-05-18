There will likely be a race in the fall for Court of Common Pleas judge in Union and Snyder counties after Lori R. Hackenberg soundly won the Republican nomination and Brian L. Kerstetter narrowly snared the Democratic nomination in Tuesday’s primary.
According to the unofficial results, Hackenberg won the Republican nomination with 6,432 votes compared to Kerstetter’s 4,456 votes.
The Democratic nomination went to Kerstetter with 1,983 votes compared to the 1,931 votes Hackenberg received.
“That’s way too close to call,” said Kerstetter when all the ballots were tallied in both counties. “If I get the Republican nomination, I will keep fighting to the fall.”
Hackenberg did not respond to calls Tuesday night.
The two candidates are vying for a 10-year seat on the Court of Common Pleas in the 17th Judicial District.
The seat, which pays $186,665 a year, is currently held by President Judge Michael T. Hudock. He is retiring at the end of the year after serving one term.
Hackenberg is a 46-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills attorney and elected district judge in Middleburg.
Kerstetter, 47, is a Lewisburg attorney and Snyder County assistant prosecutor.
In recent weeks, the candidates clashed as the primary neared after Kerstetter’s supporters sent letters to a weekly newspaper in April and May that described Hackenberg as unqualified.
She responded by hiring a West Chester attorney who demanded a retraction and apology. When none were forthcoming, Hackenberg threatened legal action against Kerstetter and supporter, attorney Martin Wilson, for spreading falsehoods.
Wilson was a one-time opponent of Kerstetter when they both ran for the county judgeship in a three-way race which was won in 2009 by Judge Michael H. Sholley, who is serving his second term.
Hackenberg said she had to take the drastic of hiring an attorney and threatening a lawsuit to “uphold the integrity of the judiciary.”
“This isn’t about me,” she said.
Sheri Gudonis spent her day outside the Selinsgrove polling station answering questions about her friend, Kerstetter.
The turnout was light but nearly all walked into the polls wearing a mask, she said.
Among them was Selinsgrove resident, Patrick Hayward.
“I vote in every election. It counts,” he said.