SUNBURY — Tom Aber won the position of Milton Mayor on Thursday after three provisional ballots were opened to reveal that all three votes were cast for him.
An emotional Aber had tears in his eyes and his wife Cindy Fawess gave an excited shout after the announcement. The three votes put Aber, a Democrat, at 598 votes to Republican Joe Moralez's 594, meaning Aber will become Milton's first new mayor since 1995, according to unofficial results.
"I can't believe it," said Aber moments after the announcement at the election office along North Second Street, Sunbury. "It's a good day."
The circumstances had the potential for the race to end in a tie. Aber led by one vote after all the ballots were hand-counted on Wednesday, but the provisional ballots were from one registered Democrat and two registered Republicans. If those voters selected candidates based on party, the end result would have been a tie.
"This was really cool. This could have resulted in a tie, which we were excited for," said Northumberland County's Board of Elections Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge. "It's historic."
A tie would have meant the decision would come down to a tie-breaker, likely a coin toss or random drawing, he said.
"Historically, this is proof that every vote does count," said Savidge. "These are three votes across party lines. Every vote did end up counting in this race. It's incredibly important."
At 10 a.m., Savidge and assistant registrar Lindsay Phillips entered the counting room and swore each other in while members of the media, Aber and his wife, and others watched from the viewing area behind a window. Deb Betz, the chair of the Northumberland County Republican Party, had Moralez on speaker phone.
There were 30 provisional ballots, three of which came from Milton due to the voters not receiving their mail-in ballots. It only took a few minutes before Savidge and Phillips came back to the viewing room and made the announcement that all three votes went to Aber.
"A big congratulations goes to Tom Aber," said Moralez. "It speaks volumes about his character and what he stands for."
Moralez said he and Aber have hearts that are both in the same place and he's excited to work with Aber moving forward.
"Milton won," he said.
Moralez said the election office is the best in the state with the most integrity.
Betz said the outcome and process were "very fair."
"We couldn't have a better director or assistant. Nathan and Lindsay did a great job with everything," Betz said. "Both Tom and Joe were qualified candidates. It was a close race."
Aber will do a "phenomenal job" and Moralez as a sitting councilman will work well with him, said Betz.
"The parties in this county, we decided not to bicker and fight," said Betz. "It shouldn't be whether you're Democrat or Republican, we're just decent people with different ideas."
The remaining 27 provisional ballots did not affect the outcome of any other race in the county, said Savidge.