Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, York and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&