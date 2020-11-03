Follow updates from Daily Item staffers throughout the day today.
11:30 a.m.: “It’s crazy busy here,” said Donna Biddle, a pollworker in Watsontown. “And it has been since 7 a.m.”
There was a long line of voters waiting outside before 7 a.m. Lines snaked out of the main voting area (where there are four machines), with voters patiently waiting in line.
At about 9:45 there was a problem with one of the machines, Biddle said, “but it was fixed within 10 minutes, and people in line didn’t seem to mind the extra wait.”
Both wards in Watsontown had to vote at the Lutheran Church, on Main Street.
“I thought things might ease up after the morning rush,” Biddle said, “but I’m not so sure it will.”
— RICK DANDES
11:15 a.m.: Snyder County election officials are working through some glitches with their high speed scanner.
The machine, needed to count 4,341 mail-in ballots, is not working and officials have called in technical services to help.
— MARCIA MOORE
11:10 a.m.: Jeff Reber, Union County commissioner, said he was 25th in line at his voting precinct, West Buffalo in Mifflinburg, at 6:40 a.m. today. When the doors opened, he said there were 58 voters in line.
Kim Zerbe, a staffer with Union County Elections & Voter Registration, said “rovers” are checking in on the county’s 26 polling stations and she’s told turnout is “very good."
— ERIC SCICCHITANO
One precinct in Point Township and three in the Coal Region were delayed in opening this morning after pollworkers had trouble with accessing the new machines, according to Northumberland County Election Office Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge.
The pollworkers had issues with getting their election code to work in order to start up the new machines at 7 a.m. when polls opened. Savidge said IT and tech support arrived on scene to troubleshoot the machines and they have been up and working since approximately 8 a.m.
“They’re up now and running,” said Savidge.
This story was produced with the help of tips reported through ProPublica's Electionland project. If you experience or witness a problem voting, please let us know.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER