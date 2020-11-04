Union County election officials reversed course Wednesday and after reviewing the latest election directives from the Pennsylvania Department of State, announced that ballot mailings received within the three-day grace period will be counted.

Commissioner Jeff Reber, chair of the county’s Board of Elections, and Director of Elections Greg Katherman clarified the change late Wednesday afternoon. Reber said Katherman reviewed the election directives and determined the ballots should be counted.

Earlier Wednesday, they said the votes wouldn't be counted pending further direction, perhaps from the country's high court.

“For the sake of clarity, we’ll add those tallies and if we have to yank them back, we will,” Reber said, referring to legal actions filed Wednesday by the Donald Trump election campaign.

The late-arriving ballots will be counted through Monday pending any court decisions, Reber said.

“If that is successful, then I’ll back the votes out,” Katherman said.

Election officials in Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties have all said they won’t tally ballots received by mail from Wednesday through Friday. The three-day grace period was set by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court which Trump's campaign looks challenge at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz, Northumberland County Election Office Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge and Montour County Solicitor Michael Dennehy all said their respective county’s election offices would simply sort and segregate the ballots — not count the votes — until further direction is given.

The decision not to count post-Election Day ballots received by mail bucks a late Monday directive from Secretary Kathy Boockvar of the Pennsylvania Department of State. The directive orders such votes be segregated, counted and added to election results. The segregation of these votes is in anticipation of a legal challenge.

Trump's campaign team announced Wednesday afternoon it filed suit to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of “transparency.” The campaign team also said it would intervene in a Supreme Court case involving the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots.

Pennsylvania opened mail-in voting to all registered voters for the first time in 2020. Ballots postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday or lacking evidence that they were mailed late are to be counted, according to the state court ruling.

The state Democratic Party successfully petitioned the state Supreme Court to establish the three-day window to ensure the delivery of ballots by the U.S. Postal Service. Republicans contested the extension to state law that says ballots can’t be accepted beyond 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The U.S. Supreme Court last month declined without comment to enact an emergency stay to the grace period sought by Republicans, who argued the state Legislature and not the court should establish election rules. That court split 4-4 on hearing the request. Newly appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett declined to rule, saying she didn’t have time to fully review the legal briefs.

According to multiple media reports, three conservative justices said the court might return to it after Election Day.

Boockvar’s directive Monday states that ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 “are valid and must be counted.” Those lacking a postmark or other proof of mailing or with an illegible postmark are “presumed to have been mailed by Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and are valid and must be counted, unless a preponderance of the evidence demonstrates that the ballot was mailed after November 3, 2020.”

Boockvar said that if the counties continue to refuse to count the late-arriving ballots, “we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

Reporters Marcia Moore, John Finnerty and Justin Strawser contributed to this report.