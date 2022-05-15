The majority of mail-in votes that Valley election offices sent out have already been received and are in place to be counted when polls open on Tuesday morning.
Election officials said they are prepared for another election day, with sufficient workers and equipment in place. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with key races on the ballot including governor, U.S. Senate and state House seats across Pennsylvania.
Northumberland County Board of Elections Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge said teams are in place for Tuesday. Election staff will be in the headquarters answering phones for poll workers while other county employees, including Chief Clerk Maryrose McCarthy, will start scanning mail-in and absentee ballots at 8:30 a.m.
There are at least 325 poll workers for the 74 polling stations in the county, said Savidge.
The machines are tested and serviced. Delivery to the polling stations started this week, as well as delivery of poll worker bags that have instructional books, sample ballots, and other tools, he said.
Savidge said there were 3,300 mail-in ballots requested and sent out with 2,100 being returned already.
In a much smaller scale, everything is in place in Montour County.
Holly Brandon, chief clerk, Montour County, said on Friday morning that so far as the number of poll workers ready for Tuesday’s primary, “we are about 99 percent staffed, and will be ready to go shortly.”
She also said, “the voting machines are ready.”
Brandon said 1,111 mail-in ballots were sent out. Of that, as of Friday, 725 have been returned.
In Snyder County, election officials said they sent out 1,608 mail-in ballots and 1,148 had been received, Election Director Caleb Shaffer said.
Shaffer said they have no issues with having enough poll workers, who went through “poll school,” on Friday, he said.
Voting information
Comprehensive voting information is available at vote.pa.gov, Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said.
“The vote.pa.gov site is a one-stop shop for Pennsylvanians looking for information about elections and voting,” Chapman said. “They can verify their voter registration, locate their polling place, learn how to return their mail ballot, and even watch a video of how to cast a ballot on their county’s voting system.
Pennsylvanians voting by mail-in or absentee ballot should return their voted ballot as soon as possible. The deadline for county elections boards to receive voted mail ballots is 8 p.m. May 17. Postmarks do not count.
Voters can also deliver their ballot in-person to their county board of elections; check vote.pa.gov to determine if your county has any ballot drop-off locations and to find the hours for your county.
Chapman also reminded voters appearing at a polling place for the first time will need to show proper identification, which may be either photo or non-photo ID. There is no identification requirement for voters returning to vote at a polling place for the second or subsequent elections.