Election Day in the Valley was not without its issues and glitches.
Northumberland County voters in some precincts experienced temporary shortages of ballots, election code issues that delayed some polling stations opening and paper jams. Snyder County's high-speed scanner malfunctioned in the morning.
Poll workers at the East Ends in Sunbury's 4th Ward ran out of paper ballots for the voting machines for nearly 15 minutes and had to have voters wait, or come back to cast their votes.
Northumberland County Election Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge said a few of the polling stations ran out of paper ballots for the machines in some locations, including Turbotville, Milton and Sunbury.
"We’ve been delivering more all day," said Savidge. "The turnout is crazy high. It’s higher than what we expected. We have spares to give, but we’ve been running them all day. Everyone is getting the chance to vote."
Savidge said the county had runners and office staff run throughout the county even before the polls opened dealing with issues: Technical issues in the early morning, paper jams throughout the day.
Election officer Joni Koch at Sunbury's 4th Ward said machines keep jamming and almost every voter, she has to take out a ballot box, bang on it, and get the papers to come out.
"We are doing the best we can," she said. "We are seeing so many voters and the paper is getting stuck."
"We are well aware of this and the workers at the polls are doing an excellent job keeping up," Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said. "This is a mechanical issue and what is happening is we are seeing such an increase in people coming to vote that the paper, if it isn't entered correctly or even off a little bit, is getting jammed."
One voter, Tom Krieger, said he arrived to vote while taking a break from work was told he could not because there were no paper ballots for the machines.
"That is just something you would think should not happen," he said. "Now I have to come back because I can't just sit around and wait."
Krieger said he would return later to cast his vote.
There are a combined 785 voters in the ward, Koch said.
"We've had issues, but they're good. We're just trying to keep the lines moving," said Savidge.
As polls opened in Northumberland County, one precinct in Point Township and three in the Coal Region were delayed in opening after poll workers had trouble with accessing the new machines, Savidge said.
The poll workers had issues with getting their election code to work in order to start up the new machines at 7 a.m. when polls opened. Savidge said tech support arrived on scene to troubleshoot the machines and had them up and working at approximately 8 a.m.
Kim Zerbe, a staffer with Union County Elections & Voter Registration, said there have been a few minor tech glitches with voting machines, like a printer needing troubleshooting.
Such issues are normal in elections, she said, adding that Union County’s vendor was available to assist at the precincts.
