SUNBURY — Sunbury City Council will see at least one new face in 2020.
Current Republican Councilman Jim Eister is the only incumbent vying to keep his seat in office.
Current Councilwoman Beth Kremer is not running, so that leaves two seats open for either Eister, political newcomer Republican Josh Brosious or Democrat Victoria Rosancrans to fill.
All the candidates have the same goal in mind: To improve Sunbury.
Eister said he wants to sit on the board to continue to improve the living conditions in the city and see various projects get completed.
"The major reason I want to remain on council is because I enjoy serving the citizens of Sunbury and working to rebuild our community," he said. "We continue to work hard at grant money to improve the city. The recreational department in Sunbury is the best in the Valley and I am proud of that."
Eister said he understands the city also has issues.
"Every city has its problems," he said. "We are no different, but I want to continue to address the issues we have. Financially we are looking better than we did in years and have paid down debt. We have held the line on taxes and working within our budgets."
Brosious, a teacher in the Shikellamy School District, said he believes the city is going in the right direction.
"From day one, as I said, I'm here for the taxpayers of Sunbury," he said. "Since the May elections, I have seen a lot of great things happening in Sunbury. New businesses have come, groups of people are starting to reface properties on Market Street and they are just a few things that have taken place in a short time."
Brosious said if elected he will continue to work with council to improve the city.
"We need to continue as a community to grow this city into a destination spot," he said. "I will work with all members of the community and I want to continue to bring businesses to Sunbury, have citizens take pride in their homes, community and continue to make Sunbury a welcoming community."
Rosancrans said she wants to be elected because she wants to give back to her community.
"There is lots of work that needs to be done and that is not negative. I mean it as being proactive," she said. "The city has faced some tough years and we need to sit down and look at finances and look at what we can do for the city.
"We want our force to be at its full potential," she said. "We want our officers to have our support. The safety of our citizens is most important to me."
Rosancrans said she wants to see the downtown area improve and wants to see the former Celotex property get some attention
"I want to work with the businesses already here," she said. "We have had some new businesses coming in and that's great. I want to work with building owners as well. The Celotex site is an eyesore and I want to keep my eye on it and be an advocate to get something done there."
Rosancrans said she has seen council working together more.
"We all need to work together for the better for the city," she said. "We are getting things done. I would love to see another teen center downtown for our youth to give them a safe place to be. It is tough because we need to get everyone on board. Our town needs that and the teens need an outlet."