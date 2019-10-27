LEWISBURG — The outcome of the election for the East Buffalo Township Board of Supervisors will decide whether Republicans retain a supermajority on the three-member board or for the first time in four years, Democrats hold a minority position.
Democrat Jim Knight opposes Republican James Murphy in the Nov. 5 general election. At stake is a six-year term.
Knight ran unopposed in the spring primary. Murphy joined the ballot in August, replacing former Republican Supervisor David Rowe.
Supervisors Char Gray and Matt Schumacher had selected Murphy in June to fulfill the remaining six months on Rowe’s term when he resigned and ultimately withdrew from the township election. Rowe went on to win a special election to the state House for the 85th District.
When it comes to political makeup, East Buffalo Township is an outlier in Union County. Republicans far outnumber Democrats countywide. In the township, though, there are just 18 more registered Republicans than Democrats, according to figures provided by the county Department of Elections.
Murphy is a Weis Markets executive and member of both the township and county planning commissions.
Knight is the director of energy and utilities for Bucknell University and like Murphy, also is a member of the township planning commission.
The candidates each responded to questions from The Daily Item about what action they’d take towards improving a fractured relationship with Lewisburg Borough Council, something both said they’d like to take on.
They also spoke to lowering real estate taxes and whether they value regionalized services.
Knight and Murphy each said a positive relationship with Lewisburg is worth salvaging and both said they propose a simple approach: sit down and talk.
Lewisburg filed suit against East Buffalo Township and the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission earlier this year asking a judge to settle a years-long dispute over the funding of the department.
Lewisburg incurred nearly $20,000 in attorney fees through mid-September while East Buffalo Township spent more than $10,000 on legal fees in that same period, according to invoices provided by each municipality.
“You can’t start repairing it until the two sides are willing to sit down and talk to each other. The first thing I would recommend is both sides drop preconditions for even starting discussions,” Knight said. “Whether that would fly with the other supervisors is an open question.”
Murphy said East Buffalo Township offered resources to Lewisburg when the borough’s tree lights downtown wore out last year. He said the township has offered “an olive branch,” citing conversations Gray had with council President Kathy Morris, but that the borough continues to “push back.”
“Not getting along with our neighbor is part of the reason why I volunteered to step in,” Murphy said, emphasizing that sharing resources is a positive but that he opposes any talk of a merger. “We don’t need to be fighting with our neighbors. It’s ridiculous. People like to say we want to argue, that we want to fight with everybody, but we don’t.”
Murphy said the intergovernmental agreement that dictates municipal oversight of the police department is the root of the problem. He suggested finding an alternative to the current use of Police Protection Units to divvy up hours of service between the municipalities. Arbitration may be more fruitful to settle the issue out of court.
“Part of what I do for a living is negotiate so I think I would be a huge benefit there,” Murphy said.
Knight questioned whether it’s a “reasonable expectation” for Lewisburg to pay more towards police services — roughly a 50-50 split rather than a 52-48 split with the borough paying less as it had years ago.
This specific issue must be approached from a viewpoint of totality, Knight suggested — two municipalities as a single community rather than pitting one side against the other.
“I think the approach of treating the residents of the borough as our enemy is shortsighted and foolish,” Knight said.
On the issue of property taxes, Knight said the township carried an approximate surplus of $1.75 million at the end of July. That amount of reserves is unnecessary, Knight said. Between the existing reserves and an annual rise in income taxes, Knight said there’s room to cut taxes.
“The numbers look to me like there’s room there to cut property taxes and still keep a well-balanced budget if not still maintain a surplus,” Knight said.
Murphy said focusing on the budget is his top priority. He also referred to the township’s budget surplus. He proposed setting aside portions of the surplus in specific emergency funds and capping each account at a set limit.
“One of the things people don’t think about is we do have a surplus but if something were to happen, we need an emergency fund,” Murphy said. “I’m so focused on looking at ways to cut taxes for our citizens to make it a somewhat cheaper place to live.”
Knight said existing arrangements for regional police, fire and recreation must be maintained. He said the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority is currently in flux as the organization transitions to a new leadership structure and its board seeks a new chair. The lack of a second on a motion to appoint Marilyn Murphy to a board vacancy “was a sad commentary on where our supervisors are,” Knight said.
The Murphys, James and Marilyn, are of no relation.
Knight said he’d like to enhance the focus on pedestrian and bicycle safety in the township. He called it a priority of past boards and one that needs to be revisited.
“I think there’s a lot of people who use the roads and we’ve got to make sure vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists can share them safely,” Knight said.
Murphy reiterated his commitment to avoiding tax increases, opposing a merger and opposing an expansion of the board — the latter two topics seemingly quashed and with no momentum at the present.
“Trying to eliminate costs with fiscal responsibility is the most important thing we can do. It’s not my money, it’s the taxpayers’ money,” Murphy said.