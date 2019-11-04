SHAMOKIN — Shamokin City Council candidate Jennifer Seidel is challenging the finance report of fellow candidate Denise Brown by saying Brown accepted and spent an anonymous donor's $300 which is against the law, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.
Seidel, Brown and Scott Roughton are vying for two open seats open on the board in Tuesday's election. Seidel filed the complaint against Brown, the wife of Mayor John Brown, on Thursday.
The law states that anonymous donations must be turned over to the state treasurer's office within 20 days of its receipt. Campaign violations, if proven, are punishable by law up to misdemeanor offenses.
On a copy of Denise Brown's campaign finance report, it shows an "anonymous donation" of $300 on Oct. 20.
"I found some odd information on Mrs. (Denise) Brown’s campaign finance report, filed on Oct. 22 and I thought that the regulations stated that anonymous donations could not exceed $100," Seidel said.
Brown said she has not heard from anyone about the complaint but called the state Department of Treasury for advice.
"Yes, I should not have filed it and I will be sending them a check for $300 and amending my campaign filing," Denise Brown said Monday. "When I got the donation I asked voter registration and they told me what to do and that is what I did. I did not know I did something wrong and I will correct it right away."
Seidel said she is not accusing Denise Brown of doing anything illegal but wanted a fair playing field.
"I am happy to hear that Mrs. Brown is taking steps to rectify the situation," she said. "However, the fact remains that ignorance of the campaign finance regulations and, overall carelessness, led to this incident happening in the first place. My concerns remain because had I not uncovered the unlawful donation, that money would have been accepted, and not returned, which is a clear violation, regardless of her intent."
Seidel sent an email to Northumberland County Board of Elections Director Tara Purcell on Oct. 31 formally making the complaint.
"This behavior should not be occurring by anyone asking to hold a seat on Shamokin City Council, or any elected position," Seidel said.
On Monday Purcell said she forwarded the complaint to Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz. Purcell said the district attorney decides if it would get forwarded to the state Attorney General's Office for further investigation.
"I received the complaint and after review, it looks like a grey area so it was forwarded over," Purcell said Monday.
Matulewicz said his office reviews complaints but he would not confirm or deny any investigations.
Seidel said she only wants everyone to follow the rules.
"I made a promise to the citizens of Shamokin that I would act with integrity in all matters," Seidel said. "If I knew about this issue and did nothing about it, I would be complicit in the situation."
Wanda Murren, director for the office of communications and press of the Pennsylvania Department of State, did not return an email seeking comment.