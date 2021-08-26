SELINSGROVE — Maria Lorenzo and her family have been sharing their Puerto Rican culture with the Valley through the food they serve at their restaurant on the Strip, El Encanto, and later this month they'll be doing it through music.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, the family will host an electronic dance music (EDM) festival sponsored by National Beef at the Susquehanna Valley Event Center, 205 Airport Road, featuring several Puerto Rican and Pennsylvanian disc jockeys.
"We're looking to attract high school and college students. There's not a lot for people in that age group to do," said Lorenzo.
The idea to bring the festival to the Valley came from her son, Alexander Cardona, who after spending time working at a restaurant in Puerto Rico four years ago, helped his family establish their Hispanic eatery in Snyder County.
It was during his time in the family's homeland that he also became interested in EDM festivals.
"I was always a rock fan, so this was a new experience for me," said Cardona. "It gives a happy feeling."
Lorenzo said the festival grounds will feature a carnival atmosphere, with lights, games and food vendors.
While some of the music that will be spun by noted Puerto Rican disc jockeys such as Pao Roche, Roldan, Dano and Julio Camacho, will feature Spanish songs, there will be a mix of music styles, she said.
Tickets for the festival that will be held from 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 11 are $40 for general admission, with a $10 discount offered to college students and $20 discount to high school students. Tickets are available online at sveventcenter.com or at El Encanto.