It is with a deep sadness that we announce the passing of my mom, a beloved woman to family and friends, Elizabeth A. Fenstermacher (Betsy) born in Sunbury Pennsylvania who died on Aug. 11, 2023, in Dunedin, Fla., of natural causes.
She was born on Sept. 1, 1935, to Myrna E. Teisher and Guy C. Starr in Sunbury. Betsy received her diploma from Sunbury High School in 1953. She married Ronald B. Fenstermacher on Oct. 20, 1957, and they had one son, David A. Fenstermacher.
Betsy worked at and retired from the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit as an administrative assistant and worked at the Sunbury Blind Association and the First Reformed United Church of Christ (FRUCC).
Betsy was a passionate volunteer at the Sunbury Community Hospital snack bar and regularly assisted at the FRUCC food bank. She was also a devoted member of the FRUCC, being a member of the choir and helping to assist others. Mom enjoyed staying in touch with friends and could not get enough of “Dancing with the Stars” or Lawrence Welk.
She is survived by her son, David, and his wife, Donna K. Sees; by her nieces Sherry Ferrie (Campfield) and Kay Edeling (Campfield); their father Ronald Campfield; by her nephew Robert Fenstermacher; several cousins and her granddogs, Copper (in photo) and Pippin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald, her mother, father, brother, Jim, and her adored Samoyed, Samantha.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m. at the FRUCC in Sunbury. Memorials or donations should be made to the First Reformed United Church of Christ or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in lieu of flowers.