Elizabeth “Libby” A. Remsnyder, 89, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 10:20 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at Transitions Healthcare, Duncannon.
Born April 12, 1934, in Trevorton, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Henry A. and Ethel Grace (Maurer) Reitz. On July 10, 1969, she married Kay Eugene Remsnyder, who preceded her in death on May 31, 2017.
After the death of her parents in 1941, Libby grew up in private boarding schools in Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Kentucky. She graduated in 1952 from Williamsport High School, while living with an aunt’s family.
She worked in various departments of AT&T before retiring in 1996, after 37 years.
Libby was a member of Fort Augusta DAR, Sunbury, Shikelimo DAR, Lewisburg, Conrad Weiser DAR, Selinsgrove, and Mahanoy & Mahantongo Historical Society. She also served as a board member of the Northumberland County Historical Society and was a former president of Athenaeum Club in Mifflinburg.
She and her husband, Kay, were avid genealogists and did research for others, traveling extensively.
Surviving are many cousins around the states, including Gwenne Clearwater of Dauphin.
Libby was preceded in death by one former husband, James E. Bower; and two sons, David Bower and Michael Bower.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, with Pastor Eric Reamer officiating.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
