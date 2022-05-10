Elizabeth A. Reynolds, 72, of New Columbia, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.
Born March 2, 1950, in Lewisburg, she was a daughter of the late William J. and M. Louise (Johnson) Stitzel. On July 25, 1971, she married Robert Lee Reynolds, who survives. Together they celebrated nearly 51 years of marriage.
Elizabeth was a 1968 graduate of Warrior Run High School and attended one year at Lycoming College, Williamsport. She retired after many years from the former Chef Boyardee, now Con Agra, Milton.
Elizabeth attended Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton.
She was previously active in Milton Little League, serving as president of the board and helping with concessions. She also served District 13 Little League as an assistant and full-time administrator.
Elizabeth was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide softball fan and member of the University’s Tide Pride program.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, William Dale Reynolds, Kevin Robert (Crystal) Reynolds, and Robert Allen (Kim) Harmon; seven siblings, Tim Stitzel, and Walter, Danny, Merle, Kenny, Margaret and Wilma Diehl; eight grandchildren, Austin, Nolan, Kille, Mason, Kristin, Brandy, Bobbi Lynn and Cameron; and two great-grandchildren, Taylor and Carter.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Hunter Beck Reynolds.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in McEwensville Presbyterian Cemetery.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com