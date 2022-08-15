Elizabeth Higgins, 104, of Hummels Wharf, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
She was born June 27, 1918, in Belvidere, N.J., a daughter of the late Eugene P. and Tekla W. (Koski) Howell.
Elizabeth loved baseball and was a Yankees fan.
She is survived by two sons, Renald E. and Bruce W. Parcesepe; three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by two sisters, Gertrude Holmes and Irene Letwinch.
It was Elizabeth’s request that no services be held.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.