Elizabeth Fortner Hayward (née Elizabeth Jane Fortner “Ebby”) died peacefully at her Rittenhouse Square, P., home on Monday, June 13, 2022, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Robert Morell Carmichael; and her children, A. James “Jim” Moser and Elizabeth Moser Kitchel, and their respective families, including six grandchildren.
Ebby was born on June 4, 1932, to Dr. Howard G. and Mrs. Marguerite B. Fortner of Centralia, Pa. She was educated at Mount Carmel High School, Vassar College, and Northwestern University where she received her master’s degree in biochemistry in 1962. Ebby was a teacher, small business owner (CollegeBound, Inc) and successful investor. Ebby and Bob split their time between their homes in Newport Beach, Calif., and Philadelphia, Pa.
Although she and Bob loved to travel, Elizabeth remained devoted throughout her life to her Mount Carmel roots and her family’s history in Northumberland County since 1721. She was a Daughter of the American Revolution and granddaughter of a Gettysburg veteran from the 20th PA Volunteers.
Elizabeth was baptized into the Christian faith and worshipped her Lord Jesus Christ until her passing shortly after her 90th birthday.
Elizabeth’s funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, in Christ Church Cemetery, 134 Broad St., Ashland, Pa. She will be laid to rest next to her parents whom she cherished.
Gifts in Elizabeth’s memory should be given to Samaritan’s Purse (Samaritanspurse.org, or 828-262-1980).
“Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though she may die.’” — John 11:25